Madrigal’s triple leads Birmingham over Tennessee in 10 innings

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Nick Madrigal hit a two-run triple in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Birmingham Barons to a 6-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday.

The triple by Madrigal scored Laz Rivera and Luis Robert. Later in the inning, Birmingham added insurance runs when Blake Rutherford hit an RBI double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Luis Gonzalez.

Damek Tomscha doubled and singled twice in the win.

Kodi Medeiros (2-8) got the win with five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Tommy Nance (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the Smokies, Jhonny Pereda reached base four times.