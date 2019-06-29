Freeman hits walk-off single in 10th, Lynchburg beats Down East 3-2

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Tyler Freeman hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 3-2 on Saturday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Hillcats and a five-game winning streak for the Wood Ducks.

Steven Kwan scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double play.

The Wood Ducks tied the game 2-2 in the top of the eighth when Yohel Pozo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Diosbel Arias.

Reliever Dakody Clemmer (3-1) went 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two to get the win. Tyler Depreta-Johnson (0-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the Carolina League game.

Jodd Carter homered and singled, driving in two runs in the win.

For the Wood Ducks, Curtis Terry doubled and singled.