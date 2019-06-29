Wilson’s homer leads Bowling Green to 4-3 win over Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Izzy Wilson hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 4-3 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday.

The home run by Wilson scored Osmy Gregorio to tie the game 3-3.

The Hot Rods took the lead for good in the eighth when Jonathan Aranda hit an RBI single, driving in Jordan Qsar.

Cristopher Sanchez (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Juan Nunez (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.