Santiago, Torres pitch DSL Rangers1 to 4-2 win over DSL Indians

, (AP) -- Manuel Santiago allowed just four hits over five innings, and Darel Torres was also effective on the mound, as the DSL Rangers1 shut down the DSL Indians in a 4-2 win on Saturday.

Santiago struck out three and walked one while allowing two runs.

DSL Indians grabbed a 2-1 lead in the fifth after Angel Martinez hit an RBI double, bringing home Derian Perez.

After tying the game in the sixth, the DSL Rangers1 took the lead for good with two runs in the eighth inning. Michael Chirinos hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Luisangel Acuna en route to the two-run lead.

Torres (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Euclides Lopez (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.