Murphy, Snider lift Reno over Salt Lake 6-5

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- John Ryan Murphy doubled and singled twice as the Reno Aces topped the Salt Lake Bees 6-5 on Friday. The Aces swept the four-game series with the win.

Travis Snider singled three times for Reno.

Salt Lake cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth after Michael Hermosillo scored on a wild pitch and Kaleb Cowart scored on a sacrifice fly.

Reno answered in the next half-inning when Carlos Asuaje hit a two-run home run.

The Aces tacked on another run in the seventh when Juniel Querecuto hit an RBI double, scoring Murphy.

Salt Lake saw its comeback attempt come up short after Taylor Ward hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to help cut the Reno lead to 6-5.

Anthony Vasquez (4-4) got the win in relief while Salt Lake starter Patrick Sandoval (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Jarrett Parker doubled and singled twice for the Bees.