Olivares, Castillo lead Amarillo to 6-4 win over Corpus Christi
AMARILLO, (AP) -- Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Ivan Castillo had three hits and scored two runs as the Amarillo Sod Poodles topped the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-4 on Friday.
The home run by Olivares, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Luis Torrens hit a solo home run later in the inning.
After Amarillo added a run in the fourth on a single by Taylor Kohlwey, the Hooks tied the game in the seventh inning when Anibal Sierra hit a two-run home run.
The Sod Poodles took the lead for good in the seventh when Castillo scored on a wild pitch.
Lake Bachar (4-2) got the win in relief while Tommy DeJuneas (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.
Sierra homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Hooks.
