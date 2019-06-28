Sports
Nicolino, Escobar lead Charlotte to 4-3 win over Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Justin Nicolino tossed a six-hit complete game and Alcides Escobar had three hits and scored two runs, as the Charlotte Knights topped the Norfolk Tides 4-3 on Friday.
Nicolino (6-3) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing three runs.
With the game tied 1-1 in the third, Norfolk went out in front when Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run.
After Charlotte added a run in the fourth on a triple by Danny Mendick, the Knights took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Ivan De Jesus singled to bring home Mendick and Yermin Mercedes.
Evan Phillips (0-1) allowed two runs and got one out in the International League game.
