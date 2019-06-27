Bechina leads AZL Athletics Gold to 9-4 win over AZL Cubs 2

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Marty Bechina had two hits and three RBI as the AZL Athletics Gold defeated the AZL Cubs 2 9-4 on Friday.

AZL Athletics Gold batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a bases-clearing double by Bechina.

David Leal (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while AZL Cubs 2 starter Chi-Feng Lee (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.