Blanco’s triple leads Midland to 1-0 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Dairon Blanco hit a run-scoring triple in the fourth inning to give the Midland RockHounds a 1-0 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday.

Tyler Ramirez scored on the play after he reached base with two outs on an error.

Blanco tripled and singled in the win.

Midland starter Brian Howard (6-5) picked up the win after allowing six hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Hernandez (2-7) took the tough loss in the Texas League game after allowing one run and two hits over seven innings.

Michael De Leon singled three times for the RoughRiders. Frisco was held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Midland staff recorded its fifth shutout of the year.