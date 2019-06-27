Cerda leads Greeneville to 10-0 win over Johnson City

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Allan Cerda hit two home runs and drove in seven runs, as the Greeneville Reds defeated the Johnson City Cardinals 10-0 on Thursday.

Cerda hit a two-run shot in the third inning and then hit a three-run homer in the fifth, both off Julio Puello. Raul Juarez homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

Greeneville starter Graham Ashcraft (1-1) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Puello (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over five innings.

The Cardinals were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the Reds' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.