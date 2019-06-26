Paredes’ single leads Erie to 2-1 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Isaac Paredes hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to give the Erie SeaWolves a 2-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Luke Burch scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then went to third on an error.

The single by Paredes scored Burch to give the SeaWolves a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Binghamton grabbed the lead on a double by Dustin Houle that scored Braxton Lee. Erie answered in the fourth inning when Sergio Alcantara hit an RBI single, scoring Josh Lester.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Zac Houston (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Binghamton starter Jaison Vilera (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The SeaWolves swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 10-0.