Diaz’s double leads Vermont to 6-4 win over Connecticut

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Jordan Diaz hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 6-4 win over the Connecticut Tigers on Wednesday.

The double by Diaz capped a six-run inning and gave the Lake Monsters a 6-4 lead after Nick Ward hit a three-run home run earlier in the inning.

Connecticut took a 4-0 lead when Jordan Verdon and Eric De La Rosa scored on an error in the sixth inning.

Austin Briggs (1-0) got the win in relief while Matt Walker (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Vermont took advantage of some erratic Connecticut pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.

Gresuan Silverio homered and singled for the Tigers.