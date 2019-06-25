Thompson leads Great Falls to 7-5 win over Idaho Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Sean Thompson allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Great Falls Voyagers over the Idaho Falls Chukars in a 7-5 win on Tuesday.

Thompson (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing five runs.

Idaho Falls grabbed a 5-4 lead in the sixth after Rhett Aplin hit a three-run home run.

Great Falls answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to take the lead for good. Anderson Comas hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Camilo Quinteiro en route to the one-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Voyagers tacked on another run in the eighth when Luis Mieses scored on a wild pitch.

Nathan Webb (1-1) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.