Banfield’s homer leads Clinton to 4-2 win over Peoria

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Will Banfield hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 4-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday.

The home run by Banfield gave the LumberKings a 4-2 lead and capped a four-run inning for Clinton. Earlier in the inning, Clinton tied the game when Peyton Burdick hit an RBI double.

In the top of the seventh, Peoria broke a scoreless tie on an RBI double by Juan Yepez and an RBI triple by Bryce Denton.

Raul Brito (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Cole Aker (0-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Clinton improved to 5-2 against Peoria this season.