Augusta beats Asheville 5-2

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Ismael Munguia scored on an error in the first inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to a 5-2 win over the Asheville Tourists on Monday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the GreenJackets a 1-0 lead before Anyesber Sivira scored on a groundout later in the inning.

The GreenJackets later added two runs in the fourth and one in the eighth. In the fourth, Jacob Gonzalez hit a two-run double, while Mikey Edie hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Augusta right-hander Adam Oller (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Nick Bush (3-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing four runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.