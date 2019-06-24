Cronenworth, Solak lift Durham over Charlotte 7-2

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Jake Cronenworth homered and doubled, scoring two runs as the Durham Bulls beat the Charlotte Knights 7-2 on Monday.

Nick Solak homered and singled with four RBIs for Durham.

Durham started the scoring in the first inning when Solak hit a two-run home run.

After Charlotte scored a run in the second on a home run by Seby Zavala, the Knights tied the game in the third inning when Paulo Orlando hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Bulls took the lead for good in the fifth when Joe McCarthy hit a solo home run.

Starter Arturo Reyes (6-2) got the win while Colton Turner (3-4) took the loss in relief in the International League game.