Thomas, Nogowski lead the way for Memphis

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Lane Thomas homered twice and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Memphis Redbirds beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 8-2 on Sunday.

John Nogowski tripled and doubled with three RBIs for Memphis.

Memphis took the lead in the first when Nogowski hit a two-run triple and then scored on a single by Thomas.

The Redbirds later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Jesus Cruz (2-5) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Okla. City starter Daniel Corcino (4-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.