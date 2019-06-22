Jimenez, Freeman lead AZL Indians Blue to 7-3 win over AZL White Sox

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Pablo Jimenez hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Ike Freeman singled three times as the AZL Indians Blue beat the AZL White Sox 7-3 on Sunday.

The home run by Jimenez came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the AZL Indians Blue a 4-0 lead. Later in the inning, Will Brennan hit an RBI single, driving in Joab Gonzalez.

The AZL Indians Blue later tacked on two runs in the third when Jose Colina hit a solo home run and Cristopher Cespedes scored on a forceout to secure the victory.

AZL Indians Blue right-hander Luis D. Garcia (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hector Acosta (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game after giving up seven runs and six hits over 2 1/3 innings.