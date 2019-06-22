Jackson’s homer leads Johnson City to 14-9 win over Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Zach Jackson hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 14-9 win over the Danville Braves on Saturday.

The home run by Jackson capped a four-run inning and tied the game 9-9 after Mateo Gil hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Cardinals took the lead for good in the ninth when Carlos Soler scored on an error.

Cameron Dulle (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Albinson Volquez (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Several Braves chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits. Bryce Ball homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.