Fraley leads Tacoma to 6-5 win over El Paso

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Jake Fraley hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 6-5 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday.

The home run by Fraley capped a four-run inning and gave the Rainiers a 4-0 lead after Kristopher Negron hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Trailing 5-2, the Chihuahuas tied the game in the sixth inning when Michael Gettys hit a three-run home run.

The Rainiers took the lead for good in the seventh when Jose Lobaton hit an RBI double, bringing home Fraley.

Reggie McClain (3-1) got the win in relief while Dietrich Enns (7-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Chihuahuas, Gettys homered and singled twice, driving home three runs.