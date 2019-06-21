Zanon, Rodriguez lead the way for St. Lucie

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Jacob Zanon homered and singled, driving home three runs as the St. Lucie Mets beat the Florida Fire Frogs 5-1 on Friday.

Manny Rodriguez singled twice with two runs for St. Lucie.

St. Lucie went up 3-0 in the third after Zanon hit a two-run single.

The Fire Frogs cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Andrew Moritz hit an RBI double, bringing home Logan Brown.

The Mets later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Rodriguez stole home, while Jeremy Vasquez scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

St. Lucie right-hander Luc Rennie (5-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Hayden Deal (3-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing three runs and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Moritz doubled and singled twice for the Fire Frogs.