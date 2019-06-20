Mieses, Curpa lead AZL D-backs to 6-2 win over AZL Cubs 2

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Curpa had two hits and scored two runs, and Junior Mieses struck out nine hitters over five innings as the AZL D-backs beat the AZL Cubs 2 6-2 on Friday.

Mieses (1-0) picked up the win after he allowed one hit.

Up 2-0 in the third, AZL D-backs added to its lead when Wilderd Patino scored on an error, Ismael Jaime scored on an error and Sandy Martinez scored on an error.

The AZL Cubs 2 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Abraham Rodriguez scored on a groundout and Kevin Moreno hit an RBI double.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL D-backs tacked on another run in the eighth when Patino hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Curpa.

Luis Ramos (0-1) went five innings, allowing five runs and six hits while walking four in the Arizona League game.