Perlaza leads Eugene over Vancouver 3-1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Yonathan Perlaza had three hits and scored two runs as the Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians 3-1 on Wednesday.
Up 1-0 in the fifth, Eugene added to its lead when Reivaj Garcia scored on an error.
Vancouver answered in the bottom of the frame when Dominic Abbadessa scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to one.
The Emeralds tacked on another run in the ninth when Fernando Kelli hit an RBI double, scoring Perlaza.
Eugene right-hander Eduarniel Nunez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Nick Fraze (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after he allowed one run on just two hits over three innings.
