Suarez’s run leads Lowell to 4-2 win over Brooklyn

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Kervin Suarez scored on an error in the seventh inning to help the Lowell Spinners secure a 4-2 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday.

The error, part of a two-run inning, gave the Spinners a 3-2 lead before Ricardo Cubillan scored on a groundout later in the inning.

Wil Dalton hit an RBI single, bringing home Cubillan in the first inning to give the Spinners a 1-0 lead. The Cyclones came back to take the lead in the second inning when Guillermo Granadillo hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jose Mena.

Lowell tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when Cubillan scored on a wild pitch.

Hildemaro Requena (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mitch Ragan (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.