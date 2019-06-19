Alford, Urena lift Buffalo over Indianapolis 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Anthony Alford doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base as the Buffalo Bisons defeated the Indianapolis Indians 6-3 on Wednesday.

Richard Urena homered and singled with two RBIs for Buffalo.

Buffalo started the scoring in the first inning when Jordan Patterson hit a two-run home run.

After Buffalo added a run in the fourth on a single by Andy Burns, the Indians cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jason Martin and Cole Tucker hit RBI singles.

The Bisons later tacked on three runs in the sixth when Reese McGuire hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Urena to secure the victory.

Zach Jackson (6-0) got the win in relief while Indianapolis starter Eduardo Vera (3-5) took the loss in the International League game.

With the win, Buffalo improved to 4-1 against Indianapolis this season.