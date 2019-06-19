Brown leads Staten Island to 3-1 win over Connecticut

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Blakely Brown hurled five scoreless innings, leading the Staten Island Yankees over the Connecticut Tigers in a 3-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Brown (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing two hits.

Staten Island started the scoring in the second inning. After reaching base on a forceout, Juan De Leon advanced to second on a single by Mitchell Robinson and then scored on a single by Robinson.

After Staten Island added two runs, the Tigers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Eric De La Rosa hit an RBI single, bringing home Jose King.

Jack O'Loughlin (0-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked one.