Sports
Creal hits walk-off single, AZL Reds beats AZL Padres 2 7-6
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Ashton Creal hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the AZL Reds defeated the AZL Padres 2 7-6 on Wednesday.
Fidel Castro scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a balk.
The AZL Reds scored one run in the eighth before AZL Padres 2 answered in the next half-inning when Kelvin Alarcon hit an RBI single, bringing home Taylor Lomack to tie the game 6-6.
Reliever Randy Wynne (1-0) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out one to get the win. Jose Geraldo (0-1) allowed one run and got one out in the Arizona League game.
Caleb Van Blake singled twice, also stealing a base in the win.
For the AZL Padres 2, Alarcon doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.
Comments