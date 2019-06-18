Garcia leads Trenton to 6-0 win over Richmond

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Deivi Garcia struck out 15 hitters over six innings, leading the Trenton Thunder over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a 6-0 win on Tuesday.

Garcia (3-2) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one hit.

In the bottom of the third, Trenton scored three runs, including a single by Chris Gittens that scored Hoy Jun Park. The Thunder then added two runs in the fourth and a run in the seventh. In the fourth, Zack Zehner hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Rashad Crawford, while Gittens hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Garrett Williams (1-7) went four innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

The Flying Squirrels were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Thunder's staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

With the win, Trenton remains undefeated (4-0) against Richmond this season.