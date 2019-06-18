Minnesota in action against Boston after Berrios’ solid outing

Boston Red Sox (40-34, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (47-24, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: David Price (4-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (4-3, 5.04 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Jose Berrios. Berrios threw eight innings, giving up one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts against Boston.

The Twins are 23-12 on their home turf. Minnesota leads the American League in hitting with a .273 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the club with an average of .332.

The Red Sox are 23-17 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with an average of .302. The Red Sox won the last meeting 2-0. Rick Porcello earned his fifth victory and J.D. Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Boston. Jose Berrios registered his third loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 19 home runs and has 52 RBIs. Nelson Cruz is 13-for-37 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 36 extra base hits and is slugging .539. Martinez is 11-for-33 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .279 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (wrist).

Red Sox Injuries: Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee).