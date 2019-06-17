Haake, Wang and Veneziano shut out Missoula, Idaho Falls wins 3-0

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Zach Haake, Chih-Ting Wang and Anthony Veneziano combined for a shutout as the Idaho Falls Chukars topped the Missoula Osprey 3-0 on Monday.

Wang (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one hit over 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Patrick McGuff (0-1) went six innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.

Idaho Falls scored its runs when Chris Hudgins hit a two-run double in the first inning and Isaiah Smith hit an RBI triple in the sixth.