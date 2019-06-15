Rangel, Shetter pitch Rome to 3-2 win over Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Alan Rangel allowed just four hits over six innings, and Ryan Shetter was also effective on the mound, as the Rome Braves shut down the Augusta GreenJackets in a 3-2 win on Saturday.

Rangel (5-4) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing two runs.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Augusta tied the game when Diego Rincones and Mikey Edie scored on an error.

Rome answered in the next half-inning when Greg Cullen hit an RBI single, driving in Darling Florentino.

Adam Oller (0-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

With the win, Rome improved to 5-2 against Augusta this season.