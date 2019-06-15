Sports
Valerio, Mota lead the way for DSL Colorado
, (AP) -- Hanser Valerio homered and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair as the DSL Colorado defeated the DSL Mariners 10-1 on Saturday.
Pedro Mota homered and doubled with two runs for DSL Colorado.
Up 3-1, the DSL Colorado extended their lead in the fifth inning when Aiverson Rodriguez hit a two-run double.
The DSL Colorado later added a run in the seventh and four in the eighth to put the game away.
Ronald Pereira (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Mariners starter Anderson Mercedes (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
Milkar Perez doubled and singled for the DSL Mariners.
