Stokes’ sac fly leads San Antonio to 6-1 win over Tacoma

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Troy Stokes drove in Cory Spangenberg with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 6-1 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday.

Spangenberg scored on the play to give the Missions a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then stole third.

The Missions later added a run in the third and four in the seventh. In the third, Spangenberg hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Michael O'Neill, while Keston Hiura and Tyler Saladino hit two-run home runs in the seventh.

Hiura homered and singled, driving in two runs for San Antonio.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

San Antonio right-hander Thomas Jankins (5-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Felix Hernandez (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing two runs and two hits over 2 1/3 innings.