Dorrian’s homer leads Greensboro to 4-1 win over Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Patrick Dorrian hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 4-1 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Friday.

The home run by Dorrian scored Connor Kaiser and Grant Koch to give the Grasshoppers a 3-0 lead.

Kannapolis answered in the bottom of the inning when Bryce Bush hit a solo home run to get within two.

The Grasshoppers tacked on another run in the seventh when Rodolfo Castro hit an RBI single, scoring Ji-Hwan Bae.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Greensboro right-hander Steven Jennings (5-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jason Bilous (2-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and five hits over five innings.