Neal’s double leads Lansing to 3-2 win over Bowling Green

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- D.J. Neal hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 3-2 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Friday.

The double by Neal, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Gabriel Moreno hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

In the top of the first, Bowling Green grabbed the lead on a home run by Chris Betts that scored Wander Franco. Lansing answered in the fourth inning when Rafael Lantigua hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Griffin Conine.

Naswell Paulino (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Trey Cumbie (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.