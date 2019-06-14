Romero leads Reading to 3-1 win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- JoJo Romero hurled seven scoreless innings, leading the Reading Fightin Phils over the Harrisburg Senators in a 3-1 win on Friday.

Romero (1-3) allowed three hits while striking out eight and walking one to pick up the win.

Reading started the scoring in the second inning when Austin Bossart hit an RBI single and Cornelius Randolph scored on a forceout.

After Reading added a run in the third when Mickey Moniak scored on a groundout, the Senators cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Dante Bichette scored on an error.

Steven Fuentes (3-1) went six innings, allowing three runs and eight hits while striking out two in the Eastern League game.