Santana helps to shut out Albuquerque, Okla. City wins 10-0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Dennis Santana and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 10-0 on Thursday.

Santana (2-4) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked five while allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Ryan Castellani (2-5) went three innings, allowing eight runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

Okla. City had a big six-run fourth inning in the blowout victory. The Dodgers sent 10 men to the plate as Cameron Perkins hit a solo home run en route to the eight-run lead.

Blake Gailen doubled and singled in the win.

Dom Nunez doubled twice for the Isotopes. Roberto Ramos singled three times. Albuquerque was held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Okla. City staff recorded its third shutout of the year.