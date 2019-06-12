Harris’ homer leads Fort Wayne to 5-3 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Jawuan Harris hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 5-3 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Wednesday.

The home run by Harris capped a four-run inning and gave the TinCaps a 5-1 lead after Agustin Ruiz scored on an error earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Hot Rods cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Grant Witherspoon hit a two-run home run.

Fort Wayne right-hander Sam Keating (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on eight hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Alan Strong (4-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing five runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings.