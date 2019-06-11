DeShields, Vandersloot lead Sky past Mercury 82-75

Diamond DeShields scored 25 points, Courtney Vandersloot added 17 with eight assists and the Chicago Sky held off the Phoenix Mercury 82-75 on Tuesday night.

Chicago (3-2) led 43-41 at the half before DeShields had four of the six 3-pointers the Sky made in the third quarter to build a 67-55 lead.

Twice Vandersloot baskets put Chicago's lead at 15 points, the second coming midway through the fourth quarter. Phoenix (2-3) cut the lead to five with just under a minute left but Gabby Williams grabbed an offensive rebound that Vandersloot turned into a layup with 29.3 seconds to play and then Vandersloot added a steal to seal the win.

Stefanie Dolson added 14 points and Williams 10 for the Sky, who were 12 of 23 from 3-point range. Vandersloot now has 1,427 assists, eighth on the career list.

DeWanna Bonner had 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Mercury and Brittney Griner added 16 points.