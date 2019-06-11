Fermin’s double leads Lake County to 9-3 win over Great Lakes

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Jose Fermin hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 9-3 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday.

The double by Fermin started the scoring in a five-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Lake County took the lead when Will Benson hit a sacrifice fly and then added to it when Bo Naylor hit a sacrifice fly and Mitch Reeves hit an RBI double.

The Captains later added one run in the fourth, two in the seventh, and one in the eighth to secure the victory.

Hosea Nelson homered and singled, scoring three runs for Lake County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Manuel Alvarez (4-1) got the win in relief while Great Lakes starter Jose Chacin (5-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Loons, Niko Hulsizer doubled and singled.

Lake County improved to 4-1 against Great Lakes this season.