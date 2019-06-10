Combs’ single leads Augusta to 8-5 win over Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Dalton Combs hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to an 8-5 win over the Lexington Legends on Monday. With the loss, the Legends snapped a seven-game winning streak.

The single by Combs came in the midst of a six-run inning and tied the game 5-5. Later in the inning, Augusta took the lead when Jeffry Parra hit an RBI single and then added to it when Nico Giarratano hit an RBI single.

The GreenJackets tacked on another run in the ninth when Frankie Tostado hit an RBI single, bringing home Diego Rincones.

Keith Weisenberg (1-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Lexington starter Charlie Neuweiler (2-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Legends failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 15 runners on base in the loss.

Augusta improved to 6-1 against Lexington this season.