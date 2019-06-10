Banks leads Potomac to 8-1 win over Down East

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Nick Banks hit a three-run home run and had three hits, as the Potomac Nationals exploded for a season-high four home runs in an 8-1 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Monday. With the loss, the Wood Ducks snapped a six-game winning streak.

Potomac started the scoring in the second inning when Telmito Agustin hit a solo home run and Jakson Reetz hit a two-run home run.

The Nationals later added two runs in the fifth and three in the seventh to put the game away.

Potomac southpaw Nick Raquet (5-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Alex Eubanks (5-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up three runs and five hits over four innings.