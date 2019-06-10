Herman leads Greensboro to 5-2 win over Hickory

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Jack Herman homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Greensboro Grasshoppers topped the Hickory Crawdads 5-2 on Monday.

Greensboro started the scoring in the first inning when Lolo Sanchez scored when a runner was thrown out and Mason Martin scored on a single.

Hickory answered in the top of the next frame when Jose Almonte hit a two-run home run to tie it up.

The Grasshoppers took the lead for good in the second when Herman hit an RBI single, scoring Patrick Dorrian.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Greensboro right-hander Osvaldo Bido (7-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Cole Winn (0-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.

Despite the loss, Hickory is 6-2 against Greensboro this season.