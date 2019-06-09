Sports
Duke-Vanderbilt Linescore
Duke 001 100 000_2 5 0
Vanderbilt 423 120 010_13 14 0
Chillari, Carey (2), Dockman (3), Davis (6); Hickman, Raby (5), King (7), Brown (9).
W_Raby. L_Chillari.
Duke 001 100 000_2 5 0
Vanderbilt 423 120 010_13 14 0
Chillari, Carey (2), Dockman (3), Davis (6); Hickman, Raby (5), King (7), Brown (9).
W_Raby. L_Chillari.
Rafael Nadal pulled away in what had suddenly become a tight final to beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 for his record-extending 12th French Open championship.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments