Kemmer, Salazar lift Durango over Dos Laredos 11-5

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Jon Kemmer homered and singled, driving home three runs as the Generales de Durango defeated the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 11-5 on Sunday.

Javier Salazar singled four times with three runs for Durango.

Durango grabbed a 6-3 lead in the fifth after Santiago Gonzalez hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Kemmer.

Dos Laredos answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to get within one, including a solo home run by Rudy Flores.

Durango starter Jorge Martinez (3-5) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Oyervides (6-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Johnny Davis doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Tecolotes. Flores homered and singled, driving home two runs.