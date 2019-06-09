Vielma’s single leads Bowie over Portland in 12 innings

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Engelb Vielma hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Bowie Baysox to a 4-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday.

Preston Palmeiro scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Bowie added an insurance run when Vielma scored on a sacrifice fly by Ryan McKenna.

The Baysox scored one run in the 11th before Portland answered in the bottom of the inning when Jarren Duran hit an RBI double, bringing home Jhon Nunez to tie the game 2-2.

Tyler Erwin (3-3) got the win in relief while Matthew Gorst (0-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.