Arteaga hits walk-off double, Omaha beats El Paso 7-6

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Humberto Arteaga had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Omaha Storm Chasers topped the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-6 on Saturday. The Chihuahuas saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Nick Dini scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Earlier in the inning, Jorge Bonifacio homered to tie the game 6-6.

The Chihuahuas took a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth when Esteban Quiroz hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ben Lively (3-1) got the win in relief while Andres Munoz (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Chihuahuas did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Ty France doubled twice and singled, driving in two runs for the Chihuahuas.