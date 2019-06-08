Brodt’s single leads Lansing to 9-3 win over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Jake Brodt hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 9-3 win over the Lake County Captains on Saturday.

The single by Brodt, part of a two-run inning, gave the Lugnuts a 1-0 lead before Griffin Conine scored on an error later in the inning.

The Lugnuts later added one run in the second and third innings and five in the eighth to secure the victory.

Joey Pulido (1-2) got the win in relief while Lake County starter Alex Royalty (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Jesse Berardi doubled and singled twice for the Captains.

With the win, Lansing improved to 4-2 against Lake County this season.