Perkins hits walk-off single in 10th, Wilmington beats Fayetteville 4-3

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Blake Perkins hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Wilmington Blue Rocks beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 4-3 on Saturday.

Cristian Perez scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on a fielder's choice.

The Blue Rocks tied the game 3-3 when Brewer Hicklen scored on an error in the seventh.

Wilmington starter Jackson Kowar went six innings, allowing three runs and eight hits. He also struck out five and walked two. Bryan Brickhouse (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Willy Collado (0-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hicklen tripled and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Woodpeckers did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.