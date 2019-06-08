Rodriguez and Brown homer to lead Dos Laredos to 9-4 win over Durango

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Josh Rodriguez, Domonic Brown and Balbino Fuenmayor connected on back-to-back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 9-4 win over the Generales de Durango on Saturday.

The home runs gave the Tecolotes an 8-4 lead.

Starter Kenneth Sigman (7-2) got the win while Oswaldo Martinez (3-1) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

Daniel Mayora homered and doubled for the Generales.